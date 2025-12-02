CDA Chairman, Bahrain envoy discuss embassy relocation to Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Bahrian, Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulqader called on Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday. The meeting involved discussions on matters of mutual interest and further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening relations and mutual cooperation. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Pakistan holds its brotherly country Bahrain in the highest esteem and respect.

Bahrain’s Ambassador, H.E. Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulqader, appreciating the efforts made by the CDA for the beauty and development of Islamabad, said that Islamabad is ranked among the extraordinarily green, lush and most beautiful cities.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that efforts are ongoing to make Islamabad an even more beautiful and modern city. The meeting also discussed the possibilities of relocating embassies and diplomatic missions to the Diplomatic Enclave.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that they are prepared to provide all kinds of facilitation for relocating embassies to the Diplomatic Enclave. He also apprised about the beautification and uplift project for the Diplomatic Enclave.

Chairman CDA said that along with the beautification of the Diplomatic Enclave, recreational and sports facilities are being increased. He further added that to make the Diplomatic Enclave more beautiful, aesthetically pleasing landscaping and horticultural work is also being carried out at various locations. The meeting also reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen mutual relations and cooperation.