CDA Board Members assure to start development works in markets

Islamabad, MAY 15: /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry leading a delegation held a meeting with CDA Board Members and discussed with them the matters of starting development work in markets in Islamabad. CDA Member Planning & Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa presided over the meeting. CDA Member Finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah, Member Environment Captain (Retd) Anwaar Haq, Deputy Director General Enforcement Shah Jahan, Director Municipal Administration Yasir Farhad and Head Finance Mian Tariq Latif were present in the meeting.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI lauded Noorul Amin Mengal, Chairman, CDA for focusing on the development works in markets under the instructions of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He said that markets need many development works including construction of parking lots, carpeting of roads, replacement of old sewage & drainage systems, repair of footpaths, filtration plants and construction of public toilets and hoped that the CDA in consultation with ICCI and the concerned market associations, will address these issues. He said that in the first phase, the development works should be started in F-6 Markaz, F-7 Markaz, G-9 Makaz, Abpara Market, Melody Market, Blue Area, F-10 Markaz and I-8 Markaz and this process should be gradually extended to other markets. He assured that ICCI and Market Associations will cooperate with CDA in this regard.

Addressing the delegation, CDA Member Planning & Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa said that development works will be started in the markets as proposed by the ICCI. He said that each market should nominate a focal person for CDA to finalize the development works. He also discussed the issue of removal of encroachments from markets with the delegation and said that this issue will also be resolved with mutual consensus.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President ICCI, said that the approach of the current Chairman CDA is very positive as has indicated to resolve many long-standing demands of the business community during recent visit to ICCI. He hoped that the CDA will speed up the upgradation of markets to make Islamabad a hub of business and investment activities.

Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi former President ICCI said that CDA had constructed an underground parking lot in Jinnah Super Market with huge funds, but due to lack of lights, it has not been made functional as yet. He stressed that CDA should take urgent steps to make the said parking lot functional.

Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi President Super Market, Asad Aziz President and Abdul Rahman Siddiqui Secretary General Jinnah Super Market, Ahmed Khan President F-10 Markaz, Raja Hasan Akhtar President Blue Area, Zahid Qureshi Secretary General I-8 Markaz, Akhtar Abbasi Secretary General Aabpara Market, Rana Zafar Secretary General G-9 Markaz, Khalid Chaudhry, former SVP ICCI and others were in ICCI delegation and they gave useful suggestions to the CDA Board Members about the development works in their respective markets.