CDA Board approves SAP system implementation for financial management

ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 /DNA/ – The third meeting of the CDA Board was held on Friday at CDA Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by all members of the CDA Board. Various agenda items were discussed during the third meeting of the CDA Board

During the third meeting of CDA Board, approval for the appointment of a Director Finance to efficiently manage the financial matters of the CDA Hospital. The meeting also decided to implement the SAP system for the financial management of CDA. Under this decision Government of Pakistan’s accounting system, SAP, will be introduced in CDA for financial matters. The Board also approved rate running contract for the supply of various kits in the Health Services Wing.

CDA Board was apprised that the monthly lease of the petrol pump located in Sector F-6 has increased from PKR 292,000 to PKR 4.5 million per month, with an additional 10% annual increase in the annual lease of the petrol pump.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, instructed that data for all assets under the administration wing should be compiled.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to recruit landscaping experts in CDA to further beautifting Islamabad.The CDA Board approved recruitment of a Managing Director and three Directors for the Islamabad Water Agency. It was also decided to recruit Urban Developers and a Carbon Credit Expert within the institution.

Additionally, it was decided to take action against deputation officers and employees who have taken house building advances from CDA but have not made deductions.In this regard, it was decided that a request will be made to the Establishment Division for action against deputation officers who are not returning loans. The decision was also made that no last pay certificate will be issued for any deputation officer or employee until they repay the advances taken from CDA.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized that efforts should be made to facilitate the officers and employees of CDA with easy loans from other banks, along with house building and car advances provided by CDA.

The CDA Board also decided to upgrade the nursery located on Park Road.In this regard a proposal was discussed to establish a Carbon Credit Center at the nursery.

The CDA Board approved the hiring of a transaction advisor for the Green Four tier Data Center. The meeting also approved e-payment gateways of the My Islamabad App.

The CDA Board also approved the hiring of a consultant under 42 (F) for the revamping of Parliament Lodges and Government Hostel.