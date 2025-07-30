CDA board approves budget estimates

ISLAMABAD: (DNA): The 14th meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board was held at CDA Headquarters, Islamabad, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, while Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University, participated via Zoom link.

Several agenda items were discussed during the CDA Board meeting, the details of which are as follows:

The meeting approved the outstanding auction of CDA’s commercial plots and the appointment of an audit firm to improve CDA’s financial management system, along with the following decisions:

The meeting was informed that in 2025, CDA successfully auctioned 8 commercial plots and 4 shops, generating Rs. 19.56 billion. Furthermore, during the bidding process held from July 15 to 17, 2025, plots and shops were sold out through a transparent process at prices overall exceeding the market value by 11%, with some plots selling for 33% above the reserve price. Despite imposing strict conditions reducing the installment period from two years to one year and decreasing the lump-sum payment discount from 10% to 5% the auction of CDA’s commercial plots and shops in 2025 proved to be outstanding and successful. Financially strong, stable and serious businessmen not only demonstrated their full confidence in CDA but also played a key role in making the auction a success.

The meeting was informed that four chartered firms bid for auditing CDA’s five-year financial statements, with KPMG qualifying technically. The firm will conduct a detailed review of all CDA assets and improve the financial governance system. Chairman CDA directed that the project be completed within six months.

The meeting approved the fresh tendering process for outsourcing solid waste management services for urban and rural areas. The CDA Board decided to invite new tenders from nationally and internationally reputed firms and divide the waste collection system into different packages. Chairman CDA ordered further improvements in waste transfer stations and dumping sites to make them more efficient. The meeting also approved a three-month extension of the contract with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for waste transportation.

In line with the direction of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, a committee comprising Member Administration, Member Environment, and Member Finance was formed to determine the seniority of the Director (BS-19) in the Environment cadre. Similarly, the meeting decided to refer the new promotion criteria for sub-engineers to the Service Rules Committee for a comprehensive review.

The CDA Board approved the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 based on proposals submitted by various departments.

The CDA Board meeting also decided to implement a cashless system for collecting water charges.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Islamabad’s development, prosperity, and beauty are CDA’s top priorities. “All resources and efforts are being utilized to provide the best housing and transport facilities to the citizens of Islamabad, helping to make it a model capital city,” he said.