CDA asked to focus on better development of D-12 Markaz

Islamabad, JAN 13: /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that D-12 Markaz is a new commercial centre which lacks modern facilities and stressed that CDA should focus on better development of this market that would facilitate the traders in promoting business activities. He said this while addressing a delegation of the Traders Welfare Association, D-12 Markaz, Islamabad during their visit to ICCI led by Muhammad Nauman, President. Gul Andaz Abbasi Senior Vice President, Malik Mubashar Nazir Vice President, Haider Cheema Secretary General, Hafiz Inamul Hassan Finance Secretary, Yasir Khan Information Secretary, Imtiaz Ali Rajput Press Secretary, Asif Hussain Shah Patron-in-Chief, and others were in the delegation.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that D-12 Markaz has the potential to become a hub of business activities in future and emphasized that CDA should adopt a futuristic approach to develop this market on modern lines. He said that due to development work on IJP Road and Margalla Road, the traffic rush in the city has increased and sometimes, traffic remains jammed for hours on some roads. He stressed that CDA should expedite the completion work on these roads to ease the traffic issue in the city. He said that traders should cooperate in saving energy to improve the production of export-oriented industries in order to boost exports. He assured that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will cooperate with the TWA D-12 Markaz in resolving the key issues of the traders.

Muhammad Nauman, President, Traders Welfare Association, D-12 Markaz, speaking on the occasion, said that due to lack of parking facility in their market, the traders are facing problems and demanded that CDA should develop a parking facility in their market to address this major issue. He said that khokhas and pushcarts on the footpaths in the market are creating nuance and demanded that a separate place should be allocated for such businesses in D-12 on the pattern of G-11 to remove encroachments from the market. He said that public toilets should also be constructed in D-12 Markaz for the facilitation of traders. He said that the traders are doing plantations in D-12 Markaz and desired that CDA should cooperate with them in further promoting tree plantation in the area. Khalid Chaudhry Convener, ICCI Traders Committee, Imtiaz Abbasi, Akhtar Abbasi, Ashfaq Chatha, Gul Andaz Abbasi, Asif Shah, Malik Mubashar, Zahir Abbasi Ch. Irfan and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed that CDA should expedite development works in D-12 Sector.