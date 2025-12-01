CDA, ADB discuss smog mitigation and air quality improvement

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday at the CDA Headquarters regarding smog mitigation, environmental protection and the air quality improvement in Islamabad. ADB delegation included Senior Financial Sector Economist Andrew McCartney and the ADB’s urban team. The meeting discussed smog mitigation, elimination of air pollution and environmental protection in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that environmental protection, including the reduction of smog and air pollution in Islamabad is among the top priorities and in this regard, work is underway on various eco-friendly projects including policy measures.

Chairman CDA said that the CDA has adopted the regulations of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA) in its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. He said that comprehensive measures are being taken to promote the establishment of electric vehicles and charging stations in Islamabad. Chairman CDA said that the CDA has introduced 160 environment-friendly electric feeder buses in Islamabad using its own resources. He said that vehicle carbon emission tests are being conducted to control air pollution in the transport sector and work is underway to install more monitoring stations in Islamabad for an authentic Air Quality Index.

Chairman CDA said that a modern solid waste management project will be introduced for garbage, which is one of the factors contributing to air pollution in Islamabad city. He said that in this regard, a feasibility study for establishing a scientific landfill site in Islamabad is being initiated.

Chairman CDA said that various projects are under consideration to make the acquisition of carbon credits possible in environment-friendly projects in Islamabad. He said that ADB can provide its technical support to enable green financing for acquiring carbon credits in Islamabad.

ADB delegation said that ADB will complete its consultation process and provide its technical support regarding various eco-friendly initiatives. Delegation further said that ADB is providing its technical assistance in preparing Islamabad’s first Transport Master Plan and the Inter-City Bus Terminals project.

The meeting agreed to further enhance cooperation between ADB and CDA for smog mitigation, the air quality improvement and environmental protection.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of these measures is to control air pollution in Islamabad and ensure the provision of a healthy and high-quality life for the citizens. He further said that the partnership between ADB and CDA will not only improve the environmental standards of Islamabad but will also enable the city to become an excellent model of sustainable development for the entire Pakistan.