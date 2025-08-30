CDA accelerates recreational projects to boost Islamabad’s tourism appeal

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – An important meeting was held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA Board Members, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz along with other relevant officers. The meeting reviewed in detail the progress of various recreational and tourism-related initiatives and projects in the Capital City of Islamabad.

During the briefing in the meeting, it was apprised that work is progressing rapidly on several recreational and tourism projects to promote tourism in Islamabad. These include the conversion of the CDA model nursery into Gardenia Hub, Theme Park, Food Street in Islamabad, Safari Park, Ferris Wheel, Dancing Fountain, upgradation of the city’s Cricket and Football grounds and the provision of state-of-the-art facilities in public parks. The primary objective of all these initiatives is to provide world-class facilities not only to the residents of Islamabad but also to citizens and tourists from across the country and abroad, thereby establishing the capital city as a hub and model city for tourism.

The meeting reviewed the plan to convert the CDA nursery into Gardenia Hub to expand horticulture, landscaping and green areas in the city. The briefing highlighted that the project has entered its final stages of completion. This initiative will not only further expand green cover in the city but will also provide citizens with a quality recreational space, plants and flowers, contributing to making Islamabad an environmentally friendly green city.

The meeting reviewed several key measures to improve Islamabad’s tourism infrastructure and recreational facilities. These include a state-of-the-art theme park, Ferris wheel of international standard, and a cable car system. Feasibility studies and detailed designs for these projects are currently underway. It was further highlighted in the briefing that consultants will initially prepare technical studies and feasibility reports, which will subsequently be supported by transaction advisors to bring the tourism projects to completion in line with global standards.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of establishing Islamabad as a premier tourist destination that meets the needs of local citizens and the growing number of domestic and international tourists. These projects reflect CDA’s commitment to providing quality recreational facilities alongside fulfilling basic civic amenities and necessities. The aim of these projects is to position Islamabad as an international tourism hub which will not only create employment opportunities but also boost local businesses.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that the pace of work be further accelerated to ensure the completion of all tourism projects within the stipulated timeframe. This will enable the provision of the best facilities to citizens and help make Islamabad one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and directions of the Federal Minister of Interior, CDA is fully committed to the development and beautification of Islamabad. He mentioned that these projects will not only enhance the beauty of the city but will also establish it as an excellent recreational and tourism center. He emphasized that transparency, quality, and timely completion must be ensured in all developmental works related to these projects. Chairman CDA said that it is the responsibility of all to make Islamabad the most beautiful, environmentally friendly, and modern Capital City in the world.