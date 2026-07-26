CDA accelerates digital services to enhance public convenience

ISLAMABAD, JUL 26 /DNA/ – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) occupies an important strategic position in Pakistan’s Federal Capital Islamabad being the principal civic authority responsible for urban planning, infrastructure development, environmental protection, beautification, water resource management, sanitation, and solid waste management in Islamabad. The CDA plays a significant role in enhancing the quality of life of the citizen of the federal capital. It also promotes the image of Pakistan’s capital before the nation and the international community.

The appointment of Sohail Ashraf as Chairman of the CDA and Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, who is very well known for his leadership, professionalism, good governance and honesty who intends to make Islamabad a model Capital of the world with a renewed agenda of institutional modernisation, administrative efficiency, innovation, and responsive public service. By adopting innovative approaches, ideas, management best practices and fostering a performance-oriented organisational culture, Sohail Ashraf is not only making serious efforts to strengthen CDA’s position as one of Pakistan’s premier public institutions of Pakistan but also Making Islamabad as a model capital of the world in terms of urban planning, development and governance.

Vision for a Modern CDA

Sohail Ashraf Chairman CDA has a clear vision to transform CDA into one of the Pakistan as well as world’s most effective, sustainable, smart, and citizen-friendly organisation of Islamabad. Achieving this objective he has been working to improve CDA from conventional bureaucratic administration to a modern, technology-driven, performance-oriented public institution guided by strategic planning, innovation, transparency, and excellence.

To realise this vision, the CDA will be pursuing the following strategic priorities:

Transparent and accountable governance

Efficient, responsive, and citizen centric service delivery

Sustainable urban planning and development

Financial sustainability

Environmental stewardship

Digital transformation

Institutional excellence

Employee empowerment and professional development

Innovation and continuous improvement

Merit based appointments by placing the right person in the right position

Strengthening Good Governance

Good governance will be top most priority and the cornerstone of institutional reform. Decision making in CDA will be based upon Transparency, timely, evidence based, and guided by clearly defined policies and rules and regulations. Internal accountability mechanism will also be further strengthened to ensure the efficient utilisation of public resources and the timely completion of development projects.

Performance management is further institutionalised through clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), monthly, quarterly, and annual performance targets, regular departmental reviews, internal audits, independent monitoring and evaluation, and comprehensive risk management frameworks. These measures will further promote discipline, accountability, efficiency, and organisational effectiveness.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Digital governance will be the future strategy CDA’s administration. By embracing modern technology, the CDA will significantly improve its efficiency, transparency, and public convenience.

The Priority initiatives of CDA will include:

Revamping building control services

Strengthening the Enforcement Directorate

Ensuring the issuance of No Demand Certificates (NDCs) within the prescribed period of fourteen days

Complete digitisation of land and property records

Online building plan approvals

Electronic office and file management systems

Mobile applications for public services

GIS-based planning and land management

AI-assisted traffic and infrastructure management

Integrated complaint management systems

Online payment systems for taxes, fees, and utility charges

Data analytics for evidence-based decision-making

Digital transformation will further reduce delays, minimise discretionary practices, enhance transparency, and strengthen public confidence.

Citizen Centric Service Delivery Systems

One of the major purpose of CDA will be effective public service delivery mechanisms to serve citizens of Islamabad very efficiently, fairly, and respectfully. The CDA has adopted a comprehensive service delivery policy in which every interaction with citizen will reflect professionalism, courtesy, responsiveness, and accountability which will be improved further and monitored accordingly.

Key initiatives will include:

Modern One Window Operation Centres

Integrated online citizen service portals

Twenty four hour complaint management systems

Guaranteed service delivery timelines

Citizen Facilitation Centres across Islamabad

special services for senior citizens and persons with disabilities

Regular citizen satisfaction surveys

Public consultation forums and regular public hearings by respective departments of CDA in order to address complaints of citizen.

Monitoring service delivery against predefined standards and citizen feedback will significantly enhance public trust.

Investing in Human Capital

Institutional excellence begins with competent, motivated, and dedicated employees. Human resource development will therefore be an important component toward instructional Reforms which include leadership development programmes, merit-based postings and transfers, timely placement of officers awaiting assignments, professional and technical trainings, digital literacy enhancement, project management certification, smart city management training, transparent promotion systems, performance based incentives, employee recognition programmes, and knowledge sharing platforms.

Smart Urban Planning and Sustainable Development

Islamabad is one of the world’s finest examples of planned urban development. However, rapid population growth and changing urban dynamics require innovative planning strategies. CDA will continue to prioritise its future development initiatives

Development of new residential sectors

Modern sports stadiums

Food streets

Parking plazas

Tourist resorts and hotels

IT parks and recreation centres developed through smart city technologies

Transit oriented development

Affordable housing

Appropriate vertical expansion

Intelligent traffic management

Integrated public transport systems

Climate resilient infrastructure

Sector Development and Housing

Sector Development and affordable housing faculties for the citizens of Islamabad is one of the foremost priorities of CDA. CDA will accelerate the work on completion of development projects but will also focus more on affordable new residential sectors besides completing the necessary development work on some of previous sectors by ensuring the timely provision of roads, water supply, sewerage, electricity, gas, schools, healthcare facilities, parks, commercial areas, and other civic amenities. Geographic Information Systems (GIS), digital land management, transparent allotment procedures, and public private partnerships will also be made as per law to accelerate development while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability.

Timely sector development will reduce the housing deficit, discourage unplanned urban sprawl, enhance property values, and provide citizens with safe, inclusive, and sustainable communities.

Environmental Protection and Beautification

Islamabad’s scenic beauty remains one of Pakistan’s greatest national assets and pride. Preserving and enhancing this natural environment will also be among the CDA’s highest priorities.

Strategic initiatives will include:

Large scale urban tree plantation, forestry programmes

Protection and restoration of the Margalla Hills ecosystem

Expansion of green belts, parks, lakes, and wildlife parks

Modern solid waste management systems

Waste segregation and recycling

Solar powered public facilities

Rainwater harvesting

Water conservation programmes

Air and water quality monitoring

Green building standards

Beautification of roads, parks, medians, roundabouts, and public spaces

Sustainable Water Resource Management

Water security has one of the most significant urban challenges due to climate change and population growth. The CDA has not only established Islamabad Water Agency but also is working on an integrated strategy for improving water resource management, focusing on conservation, efficiency, and sustainability in order to address water supply challenges across Islamabad.

Priority initiatives will be rehabilitation of ageing water supply infrastructure, including tube wells and water tankers, reduction of water losses through leak detection systems, expansion of water storage capacity, rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment and reuse, smart metering, protection of natural water bodies, and public awareness campaigns promoting responsible water consumption.

Financial Sustainability

The major priority of CDA under the dynamic leadership of Sohail Ashraf Chairman CDA will be Financial Sustainability of CDA which will help in greater capacity to deliver quality public services and undertake strategic development projects timely without compromising quality and standards.

CDA has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to make CDA self sufficient in terms of Financial Sustainability. Under its financial sustainability, CDA intends to improved its revenue collection systems, digital financial management, commercial utilisation of CDA assets, transparent land auctions, public private partnerships, diversification of revenue sources, cost optimisation, energy efficient operations, and long term capital investment planning and development.

Modern Infrastructure Development

Modern infrastructure is always considered a backbone of urban progress. CDA’s future investments will be focused on both development, expansion and maintenance. The

Infrastructure planning and development will focus on climate resilience and long term sustainability.

Transparency and Accountability

Public confidence grows when institutions operate efficiently and transparently on merit. CDA under the leadership of Sohail Ashraf Chairman CDA has taken various measures to ensure transparency and accountability in CDA which include electronic procurement systems, online project monitoring dashboards, independent financial and performance audits, annual institutional performance reports, open data initiatives, comprehensive frameworks, and protection mechanisms.

Innovation and Research

To remain future-ready, CDA intends to activate its training academy making it a Centre for Urban Innovation and Research dedicated to studying international best practices and developing locally relevant solutions.

Research priorities will include smart city technologies, climate resilience, affordable housing, urban mobility, waste management, digital governance, artificial intelligence, data analytics, water resource management, and urban resilience.

Collaboration with national and international institutions will further strengthen CDA’s policymaking capabilities.

Disaster Preparedness

Climate change and natural disasters require proactive planning. Under the leadership of Sohail Ashraf Chairman CDA, CDA will further strengthen its emergency services as well as emergency response systems, urban flood management, fire safety infrastructure, emergency communication systems, disaster operations centres, community awareness programmes as

Preparedness enhances resilience while protecting lives, infrastructure, and economic activity.

Leadership as the Catalyst for Institutional Transformation

Institutional transformation is ultimately driven by visionary leadership. Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf possesses the vision, experience, and commitment that is required to transform the CDA into a model public institution through professionalism, innovation, transparency, collaboration, and excellence.

By empowering employees, encouraging innovation, recognising performance, embracing digital transformation, strengthening governance systems, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to the public interest and effective service delivery, Sohail Ashraf Chairman CDA has not only leadership qualities but is also absolutely committed to further strengthen the institutional capacity of CDA thus making it a model institution of Federal Capital Islamabad.

Due to this reason, Under the leadership of Sohail Ashraf, Chairman CDA, the CDA has decided to further accelerate its journey towards institutional modernisation. Through transparent governance, digital transformation, sustainable urban planning, environmental conservation, effective water and solid waste management, employee development, and active citizen participation, the CDA will also significantly enhance its institutional performance while contributing to the development of Islamabad as a modern, sustainable, and globally admired capital city. Institutional excellence is not achieved through isolated initiatives but through sustained leadership, good governance, professional management, innovation, and continuous improvement. With a clear strategic vision, a motivated workforce, under the leadership of Sohail Ashraf Chairman CDA, CDA is determined to serving the citizen of Islamabad as a model public institution that reflects the highest standards of governance and becomes a lasting source of pride for Pakistan 🇵🇰 but also making Islamabad into a model capital of the world 🌍