CDA accelerates development projects across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9 /DNA/ – Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at the CDA headquarters in which various decisions were made to further accelerate and ensure the timely completion of CDA’s development projects. Additionally, plans were approved to improve and enhance CDA’s Fire, Rescue, Emergency and Disaster Services as well as to construct sports complexes at various locations in Islamabad after due process of law.

The meeting was attended by CDA Member Admin and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, DG Building and Housing Control Faisal Naeem, DG Works Faisal Gadi, DG Planning Dr. Zafar Iqbal, DG Resources Shakeel Ahmed, Chief Officer MCI Ms Bushra Rao, DG Fire and Rescue Dr. Abdul Rehman along with other senior officers.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various CDA projects, including the Shaheen Chowk Underpass, Kashmir Chowk,

T-Chowk Underpass, expansion of Faizabad Interchange, upgradation of the Pak Secretariat, installation of streetlights in Islamabad, conversion of the CDA Model Nursery into a Garden Hub, allocation of land for 25 cricket grounds and 25 football grounds, improvement of the solid waste management system, construction of the Islamabad Model Jail, enhancing emergency and disaster management, operationalizing the Gandhara Citizen Center, establishing more police stations in Islamabad, upgrading the Police Academy and Hospital, and constructing sports complexes. Directions were given to ensure all development projects are completed on time while reducing construction costs in order to maximize the number of completed projects will be completed in future.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the development, beautification and provision of better facilities for citizens are among CDA’s top priorities. He mentioned that not only are major roads across the city being upgraded, but underpass construction at various locations will soon begin to permanently resolve traffic issues. Additionally, CDA is taking active measures to upgrade all parks in Islamabad with improved lighting and to enhance sports facilities, including the restoration of football and cricket grounds, establishment of pedal courts, and upgrading pedestrian bridges.

Chairman CDA directed that modern and aesthetically pleasing lights be installed along all major highways in Islamabad.

The meeting decided that the upgradation of all highways in Islamabad, installation of new lights, landscaping, horticultural work and other development activities should commence as soon as possible with no negligence tolerated in this regard.

Directions were also given to swiftly complete all development work to convert the CDA Model Nursery into a Garden Hub, ensuring the availability of diverse plants and flowers.

Chairman CDA instructed that Emergency and Disaster Management be equipped with modern tools and trained personnel, coordinated with NDMA and that Emergency and Rescue Operation Centers be established at various locations without delay. He also directed the setup of fire posts in the National Park to prevent and quickly control wildfires.

Chairman CDA emphasized transparency and quality in all development projects, stating that third-party audits will be conducted to ensure no compromise on standards. He affirmed that all resources will be utilized to transform Islamabad into a modern, beautiful and model Capital City.