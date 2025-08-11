CD chief chairs meeting to review planning wing performance

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11: An important meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting reviewed the performance of CDA’s Planning Wing. The meeting was attended by Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DG Planning Dr. Zafar Iqbal, DG Building Control & Housing Faisal Naeem, DG Islamabad Water Sardar Khan Zamri, DG Resources Shakeel Ahmad, DG Special Projects Arshad Chohan, and other senior officers.

The meeting was informed that proper planning of Islamabad city, approval of layout plans and maps for all projects, designs of urban renewal projects, and approval of projects for environmental protection have been carried out. Additionally, modern GIS mapping and digital approval systems have been introduced.

Chairman CDA said that maintaining Islamabad’s unique identity, planning, and natural beauty while achieving developmental goals is a highly significant role for the Planning Wing. He mentioned that urban infrastructure, traffic management, residential and commercial projects and environmental balance all fall under the planning category.

For these, excellent planning, modern technology, digital mapping and global standards are essential because effective and well-organized planning will help make Islamabad a developed, beautiful, eco-friendly, and model city.

Chairman CDA also emphasized that the services of the Planning Wing are commendable in aligning Islamabad with modern requirements, particularly with building codes and improving the system of residential and commercial zoning. He further added that transparency, sustainability, and swift implementation in accordance with the law are top priorities for CDA.

Chairman CDA directed that in the planning and development process, expertise, merit and transparency should be prioritized, alongside national and international standards and sustainability. Moreover, an increase in revenue and the timely completion of all development projects should be ensured.