CCP fully functional after assumption of charge by chairman, two members

ISLAMABAD, 09 AUG: The Government of Pakistan appointed four Members of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, namely Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Amin, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Captain (retired) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz on 17 July 2023. Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu was subsequently nominated as the Chairman of CCP. Dr. Sidhu has taken charge following the issuance of a notification by the federal government on 8 August 2023.

Two newly appointed Members Mr. Salman Amin and Mr. Abdul Rashid Sheikh have also joined the Commission. The appointment of Chairman and Members have now rendered the Commission fully functional.

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu completed his undergraduate, Master and PhD from Manchester University. He specializes in the Regulation of Abuse in Markets. He has previous experience of working in insurance, legal, financial, academic, research and government Institutions in the UK and Pakistan. He will bring a wealth of experience to CCP.

Mr. Salman Amin brings with him extensive experience. He is a Fellow CA and Fellow ACCA (UK), besides having major regulatory certifications from institutions such as the University of Florida and the Centre for Energy Economics (Texas, USA). He also holds Project Management certification from ILO Training Centre (Italy) and is a certified director by the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG). His regulatory expertise, especially in the energy sector, covers roles in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and due diligence.

Mr. Abdul Rashid Sheikh holds an MBA from IBA Karachi, a Master of Public Administration from Cornell University, and a Fulbright Scholarship. During his 35 years in the Pakistan Customs Service, he has worked in a variety of fields, including federal excise, sales tax, and customs. He excelled in intelligence and anti-smuggling tactics while also being skilled in tariff analysis, enforcement, audits, and inspections, among other things.