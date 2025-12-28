CCD to take action against groups committing online crimes

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):It has been decided to give new responsibility to the Crime Control Department (CCD)

against organized groups committing online crimes.

According to the sources of the CCD, the department is being given an authority to take action

against those who rob people through online and electronic devices, the Punjab government is

entrusting the CCD with the task of taking action against organised groups who rob the public through

online and electronic devices.

Sources further informed APP that organised groups of robbers are robbing

innocent citizens online and through electronic devices, the CCD will take action against

these accused who are robbing the public’s savings.

According to sources, the Punjab government has taken this decision after the success

of the recent operation of the CCD against drug peddlers.