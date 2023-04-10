Casualties feared in explosion in Quetta’s Qandhari Market: reports
Quetta, APR 10: Casualties are feared as an explosion has reportedly taken place at Qandhari Market in Quetta. TV footage showed a damaged automobile of the police surrounded by a number of police personnel.
Several ambulances were also seen leaving the site of the explosion.
The nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet.
