Monday, April 10, 2023
Casualties feared in explosion in Quetta’s Qandhari Market: reports

| April 10, 2023

Quetta, APR 10: Casualties are feared as an explosion has reportedly taken place at Qandhari Market in Quetta. TV footage showed a damaged automobile of the police surrounded by a number of police personnel.

Several ambulances were also seen leaving the site of the explosion.

The nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

