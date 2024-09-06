CASS Lahore hosts thought-provoking event on PAF’s evolution

LAHORE, SEPT 6 /DNA/ – In celebration of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Day, the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, hosted an engaging guest lecture titled “From the Cockpit: Reflections from the PAF’s Past for the Future.” The event, held on 5 September 2024, featured Wing Commander Salim Baig Mirza (Retd), a distinguished war veteran and revered fighter pilot, who shared insights into the PAF’s illustrious history as a guide for the future.

The lecture began with a preamble by Air Commodore Khalid Chishti (Retd) on the 1965 and 1971 wars, which also included an introduction of the guest speaker. He praised the remarkable achievements of Wing Commander Salim (Retd) in aerial combat, which included two confirmed kills, highlighting PAF’s motto, “Second to None”.

Wing Commander Salim (Retd) shared his experiences of the 1965 and 1971 wars. While recounting his kills, he addressed the Indian propaganda that misrepresented the true nature of those events. He highlighted the PAF transformation over the decades under its visionary leadership, evolving into a modern and formidable force distinguished by exceptional courage, training, and professionalism. He also noted the PAF’s technological and strategic edge, which offsets India’s numerical superiority. Following his address, an engaging interactive session ensued, where attendees explored the PAF’s history and discussed the current and future challenges it faces.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President CASS, Lahore, who emphasised the Air Force’s crucial role and status as the leadership’s preferred choice in contemporary warfare. He noted that all modern-day conflicts are employing the air medium for achieving military objectives. He also mentioned PAF’s enduring legacy and steadfast dedication to national security. The President further highlighted the ongoing strategic transformation of the PAF under the leadership of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu. He remarked that the PAF is now prioritising cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to sustain its combat advantage, especially in light of increased defence spending by neighbouring countries like India.

The guest lecture was well-attended by both serving and retired PAF officers, as well as members of civil society and academia. The attendees appreciated the insights and the opportunity to celebrate the PAF’s rich heritage.