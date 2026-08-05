CASS hosts catalyst conversation on indigenisation of aerospace technology

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, organized an online Catalyst Conversation titled ‘Indigenisation of Aerospace Technology’ on 4 August 2026.

The discussion examined the strategic, technological, and industrial imperatives for developing indigenous aerospace capabilities, particularly in the context of tightening technology controls, evolving global supply chains, and the growing importance of self-reliance in critical technologies.

As an independent think tank, CASS regularly convenes such forums to promote informed dialogue on issues of national and international significance.

Moderating the session, Director CASS, Air Vice Marshal Nasser Wyne (Retd.) underscored the strategic importance of indigenising aerospace technology as a long-term national priority. He highlighted the need for sustained investment in research and development (R&D), stronger collaboration among government, academia and industry, and institutional continuity to build a resilient aerospace ecosystem. He noted that technological self-reliance requires consistent policy support, investment in human capital and a realistic roadmap aligned with Pakistan’s national objectives.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Rehan Mahmood, Director, Institute of Space Technology (IST) and Assistant Professor of Satellite Technology & Communication Engineering, argued that Pakistan possesses the talent, ambition and strategic necessity to advance indigenous aerospace capabilities.

He observed that the principal challenge lies not in the lack of national will but in strengthening sustained R&D, qualified suppliers, testing infrastructure and specialised product companies. He stressed that technology matures through institutions rather than individual projects. Moreover, he advocated a doctrine of controlled indigenisation that balances capability development with operational readiness. Dr Mahmood emphasised that every procurement, partnership and technology transfer should generate measurable national learning, enabling Pakistan to repair, test, modify, document and eventually export aerospace subsystems.

He further proposed developing a broad network of specialised subsystem suppliers, supported by a phased localisation strategy focused on technologies with faster learning cycles while maintaining a long-term roadmap towards more complex capabilities.

In his concluding remarks, President CASS, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd.), observed that indigenous aerospace capability is essential for strengthening Pakistan’s technological resilience and strategic autonomy. He emphasised that sustained institutional commitment,

coherent industrial policy and close collaboration between the public and private sectors are indispensable for building a competitive national aerospace ecosystem capable of supporting future defence and civilian requirements.