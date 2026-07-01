Cashless transactions now operational at all passport offices across country

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate citizens, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced that cashless transactions are now operational at all passport offices across the country.

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister said: “Applicants no longer need to stand in long queues or wait for hours to make payments.”



He maintained that this reform was initiated on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that his team has successfully delivered it.

“This is another step towards making public services faster, more transparent, and more convenient for our citizens. Many more milestones lie ahead, and, InshaAllah, we will continue to achieve them,” he added.

He also hailed the entire passport team, saying: “Keep up the excellent work.”

The development came days after Director General of Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa unveiled an ambitious digital transformation drive featuring the passport mobile app, home delivery and QR code-based payments to make services faster, more transparent and free from illegal practices.

While speaking to a media outlet on Friday, the DG had said the passport mobile app would enable citizens to apply for and renew passports online, track applications and access essential services from their mobile phones with ease.

He had said the department is also working to launch a home delivery facility so applicants can receive their passports at their doorstep, reducing the need for repeated visits to passport offices.