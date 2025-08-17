Case dismissed against transgender persons

LAHORE, AUG 17 /DNA/ – A Lahore magistrate on Sunday dismissed the case against transgender persons allegedly organising an “objectionable” private party after police had arrested them earlier.

According to the court order the case was dismissed after “no incriminating material is available on record which connects the accused persons with the commission of alleged offences.

“Hence, the request of 10 days for physical remand of the accused persons is hereby turned down, and the accused persons present in the court are hereby discharged in this case.”

The order added that no private witness of the occurrence was associated during the raid, nor were any statements taken.

“Moreover, no permission for making a raid is attached with the file on a private place. Prima facie, it seems that the accused persons were included in the case on the basis of forged and concocted facts,” the order said.

Lawyer Haider Butt represented the accused in the case. He confirmed to Dawn.com that all the accused were released and the case was discharged against them.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the Punjab government ordered the arrests after videos of the party, purportedly involving 50-60 individuals, including transgender persons, went viral on social media.