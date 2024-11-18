CAS Serena Hotels Int’l Squash Championship kicks off

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 /DNA/ – CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship-2024 which is being organized by Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation and Serena Hotels, has kicked off today at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. The prestigious tournament features 24 players from 8 countries including Egypt, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherland and Pakistan, who will compete for the coveted title from 18-22 November, 2024.

As the patron of sports in the country, Pakistan Air Force has consistently promoted sporting activities at both national and international levels. Under the patronage and special guidance of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, the sport of squash has witnessed remarkable progress providing a platform for young talent to shine globally. The Air Chief’s unwavering commitment to reviving Pakistan’s legacy in squash continues to inspire the youth.

Chief of the Air Staff, Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 is poised to be an exhilarating contest, uniting players and fans in their passion for squash. PAF’s patronage of squash is aimed at reclaiming Pakistan’s past glory in the sport and at encouraging the youth to pursue excellence.