Caretaker Prime Minister meets Bill Gates in Davos

Davos, JAN 17 /DNA/ – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Mr. Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Davos today on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appreciated the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration with Pakistan, especially its critical support across such sectors as public health, social initiatives, and financial inclusion, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods of 2022.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Gates discussed a range of social support initiatives being undertaken in Pakistan,emphasizing the need to further consolidate the gains while scaling up efforts throughout the country.

The Prime Minister also outlined the Government’s collaborative efforts to combat poverty and malnutrition.