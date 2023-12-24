Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab meets PM Kakar
ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 /DNA/ – Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, paid a visit to the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad, marking an important engagement ahead of the forthcoming elections.
During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions centered on the current state of affairs in Punjab, emphasizing the need for ensuring stability and facilitating a smooth transition of power during this critical phase.
