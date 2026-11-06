Canadian High Commissioner calls on GB Chief Minister

GILGIT, Nov 06 (DNA): Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik Ali Khan called on Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain on Friday and discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism, investment, climate resilience, healthcare and other sectors.

During the meeting the chief minister appreciated the Canadian government’s support for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, describing the region as geographically unique and rich in investment opportunities in tourism, minerals, energy and agriculture.

He said the provincial government was committed to facilitating international tourists and investors by introducing special reforms and providing one-window services to promote investment. He added that a favourable environment was also being created for international investors through public-private partnerships.

The chief minister said a special tourism expo would be organized to introduce Canadian tourists to the region’s tourism potential and sought the Canadian government’s cooperation in this regard. He added that the provincial government was also taking steps to promote winter tourism.

Highlighting the threats posed by climate change to glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said the provincial government had established a Glacier Protection Authority to ensure their conservation. He stressed the need for technical assistance from Canada, particularly in modern research, technology and effective glacier monitoring.

He further said that relevant departments were working to improve access to international tourist destinations while ensuring their protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan said his government was extending cooperation in public welfare, healthcare and other important sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured that all possible support would be extended to introduce Canadian investors and tourists to the investment and tourism opportunities available in the region.

He described Gilgit-Baltistan as a unique region with immense tourism potential and rich natural resources, adding that its people were renowned worldwide for their hospitality. He also expressed Canada’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in higher education and other sectors.

Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Imran Nadeem, Provincial Minister for Forests Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Chief Minister’s Secretary Safdar Khan, provincial secretaries of health, higher education, school education, forests and wildlife, and planning also attended the meeting.