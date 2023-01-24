Canadian HC holds meeting with women ambassadors in Islamabad
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JAN 24: High Commissioner of Canada Leslie Scanlon hosted women ambassadors and high commissioners based in Islamabad and discussed how they can work together to advance women-related issues.
Seen in the picture from left to right are Ambassadors of the Netherlands, Maldives, European Union, Kenya, Bulgaria and the Philippines.-DNA
« Palestine condemns Quran tearing incident in Holland (Previous News)
Related News
Canadian HC holds meeting with women ambassadors in Islamabad
DNA ISLAMABAD, JAN 24: High Commissioner of Canada Leslie Scanlon hosted women ambassadors and highRead More
Azerbaijan Embassy, IPS organize memorial for martyrs of Black January
World urged to support liberation struggles of oppressed people under international law DNA Islamabad, JANRead More
Comments are Closed