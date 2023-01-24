Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Canadian HC holds meeting with women ambassadors in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24: High Commissioner of Canada Leslie Scanlon hosted women ambassadors and high commissioners based in Islamabad and discussed how they can work together to advance women-related issues.

Seen in the picture from left to right are Ambassadors of the Netherlands, Maldives, European Union, Kenya, Bulgaria and the Philippines.-DNA

