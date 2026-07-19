Canadian Foreign Minister set to arrive in Pakistan Jul 20

ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/ – The Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, is set to arrive in Pakistan on 20 July 2026 for her first official visit to the country since taking office.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. During her stay in Islamabad, Minister Anand will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Dar, with discussions expected to cover the full scope of Pakistan-Canada relations.

The two sides will focus on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges, while also exchanging views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

In addition to the delegation-level talks, Minister Anand will call on Pakistan’s top leadership. The visit highlights the cordial bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada, which are rooted in close people-to-people ties and further strengthened by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

Both countries share a commitment to expanding mutual cooperation, and this visit is seen as an important step in that direction. The official engagement will take place on 20 July 2026 in Islamabad.