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Canadian FM calls on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

| July 20, 2026
Canadian FM calls on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, JUL 20 /DNA/ – Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada were discussed.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s perspective on global peace and regional stability underscoring the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, as well as its constructive role in promoting peace and stability. Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand engagements in defence and security.

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