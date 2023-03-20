Canadian aid agency to establish first-ever food testing laboratory in GB: Zameer Haider

GILGIT, Mar 20 (DNA): Canadian Aid agency will establish first-ever food testing laboratory in Gilgit_Baltistan, National Programme Manager, Nutrition International, Zameer Haider announced.

He made this announcement while addressing a day-long workshop in Gilgit.

The workshop was organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with the Food department Gilgit.

On the occasion, Secretary Food Gilgit_Baltistan Momin Jan who chaired the workshop said that the Gilgit_Baltistan government has taken a significant step towards improving the nutritional status of its people by mandating the fortification of edible oil with vitamins A and D.

This move is expected to significantly reduce the incidence of vitamin A and D deficiencies in the region, which are prevalent in the region.

Secretary Food GB said that the fortified oil will be available in the market at an affordable price, and the government is committed to set up a regulatory authority to ensure that the fortification process will be implemented effectively. The authority will monitor the production, import, and marketing of fortified oil and will ensure that it meets the required standards, he added

He said said the government was trying to improve the health and well-being of its people and this initiative was a step in that direction. He added that the government is also planning to fortify wheat flour with iron and folic acid, which will further enhance the nutritional value of the food consumed by the people of the region.

On the occasion Zameer Haider National Program Manager Nutrition International over-viewed the Nutrition International Large Scale Food fortification program initiative in Pakistan including the objective of the session.

Nazia Shuja Nutrition Officer Health department government of Gilgit Baltistan said that the state of malnutrition in Gilgit Baltistan is alarming as there is no such authority which will readdress the issue.She said the role of the heath and Nutrition department in addressing mental child and adolescent health and nutrition issues in the region can’t be ignored.

This move has been welcomed by health experts and nutritionists of national fortification alliance and nutrition International who have long been advocating for the fortification of food items in the Pakistan. They believe that this will go a long way in addressing malnutrition and related health issues in the area.

Fortified edible oil has already been made mandatory in several other countries, including the United States, Canada, and India, with positive results in terms of reducing micronutrient deficiencies.