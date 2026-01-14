Canada, Pakistan explore postgraduate medical education cooperation

OTTAWA, JAN 14: /DNA/ – High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem visited the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) in Ottawa for meeting with Mr. Craig Ceppetelli, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer.

The two sides discussed cooperation opportunities between Pakistan and Canada in the professional training and capacity building in the healthcare sector with particular focus on postgraduate medical education, accreditation and specialist training. They also explored possible linkages between the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and its counterpart institution, i.e. the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner also informed about the upcoming International Medical Education Conference to be held in Karachi, Pakistan in February 2026.