Cambodia-Thailand situation on the table at ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat

PHNOM PENH, Jan 26: Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat and Related Meetings in the Philippines, where the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand will also be raised, according to a press release from the foreign ministry.

A January 26 ministry press release explained that the meeting, themed “Navigating Our Future, Together”, will be held in Cebu. This marks the first meeting since the Philippines assumed the ASEAN chairmanship from Malaysia.

The meeting will review the progress made since the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held in Malaysia, as well as discuss priorities and key deliverables under the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship for 2026, with the aim of achieving the ASEAN Community 2045.

The ministry stated that the foreign ministers will also address regional and international issues of common interest and concern, including developments in Myanmar and follow-up actions to the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Current Situation between Cambodia and Thailand, held on December 22, 2025.