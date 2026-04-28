Cambodia agrees to early repatriation of 54 detained Pak nationals: FO

“Detainees will be repatriated without any legal proceedings against them,” assures FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi on Tuesday confirmed that Cambodian authorities agreed to the early repatriation of 54 Pakistani nationals detained in Siem Reap Province.

These individuals were arrested following a raid on a scamming compound, the spokesperson added.

In a statement, Andrabi said that the Pakistan Embassy in Cambodia has actively pursued the matter with the Cambodian government.

“This is in line with the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister [Ishaq Dar] to take all possible actions aimed at facilitating the Pakistani community abroad,” he added.

As a result of the embassy’s efforts, the FO spokesperson said that the embassy staff were taking steps to ensure the welfare of the detained Pakistanis.

“These detainees would leave Cambodia as soon as flight arrangements are finalised,” he assured.

“As a goodwill gesture from the Cambodian authorities, the detainees will be repatriated without any legal proceedings against them under the ‘Law on Combating Online Scams’, which came into effect on 7 April 2026, imposing significant prison sentences and hefty fines,” he added.

A citizen alleged that Cambodian police were demanding $1,500 each for deportation.

“We do not have money to bribe the Cambodian police,” he claimed.

He said conditions inside the prison are extremely harsh, adding that detainees were forced to eat from the same plates used to feed dogs.

Responding to a question, he said there were several Pakistani nationals being held in Cambodian jails.

The Pakistani national said he had reached Cambodia two years earlier through an agent.=DNA