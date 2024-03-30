Calls for Ceasefire Ignored: Gaza continues to suffer under Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns the ongoing war of genocide against our people for the 177th day in a row, including the occupation’s deliberate deepening of murders through starvation and thirst and deprivation of treatments and medicines, and the expansion of circles of death through continuous displacement in preparation for emptying the Gaza Strip of its population, as well as the operations of dividing and fragmenting the Strip by constructing colonial streets to deepen Control it.

Unfortunately, the international failure continues to force Israel to comply with Security Council resolutions and the precautionary orders of the International Court of Justice calling for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the introduction of relief aid in a sustainable manner, while international demands, positions and appeals unfortunately take on the nature of begging without being translated into real pressures and measures that suggest sanctions.

A deterrent to the Israeli government because of its refusal to meet these demands. The strange irony clearly appears in the positions of a number of countries that continue to demand that Netanyahu stop killing civilians and ensure their protection, while at the same time supplying the Israeli government with weapons, in a blatant principled and moral contradiction that reveals the low level of seriousness of those positions.