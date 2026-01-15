Call on the Prime Minister by Vice Minister, IDCPC

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/: H.E. Ms. Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), called on the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister House today. The Prime Minister was assisted by SAPM Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Special Representative on China Amb. Zafar Uddin Mahmood, and Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the Chinese dignitary and her delegation to Pakistan and said it was particularly auspicious that the visit was taking place when both countries were celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. He noted that the year had commenced with the successful visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan to Beijing, followed by a visit by the Interior Minister to Shanghai. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan was also expected to visit China in the coming days.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s iron-clad All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, and said that this would remain unshakeable at all times. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the One China Policy. On the economic partnership, the Prime Minister lauded China’s generous support to Pakistan, especially through CPEC and stressed upon the need to ensure timely implementation of the next phase of CPEC.

He also reiterated his most cordial invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake an official visit to Pakistan this year, as this was a special year and a milestone for both countries.

The Chinese Vice Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his warm and hospitable welcome and said that China was committed to strengthening its long-standing, time-tested relations with Pakistan across all spheres. She congratulated the Prime Minister for bringing economic as well as political stability in the country and said the Chinese nation took great pride in Pakistan’s diplomatic successes.

She briefed the Prime Minister that the Chinese Communist Party had maintained excellent ties with a wide range of political parties in Pakistan and appreciated the Prime Minister for his leadership role in unifying these political entities for effective governance.

The Vice Minister emphasized the significance of party-to-party ties and expressed the Chinese Communist Party’s commitment and resolve to deepen collaboration with political parties in Pakistan, through inter-party mechanisms.