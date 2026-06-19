Cairo says FM to meet Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey counterparts in Egypt Sunday

CAIRO, JUN 19: Egypt’s foreign minister will host his counterparts from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the Mediterranean city of Alamein on Sunday, Cairo’s foreign ministry said.

Badr Abdelatty “will hold a quadrilateral meeting on Sunday with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, followed by an expanded session of talks and a joint press conference,” the ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

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It did not specify the topic of the discussions, but the four countries have been involved in mediation efforts around the Middle East war.

The four foreign ministers last met in April on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

The Alamein meeting comes after US-Iran talks scheduled in Switzerland for Friday, aimed at following up on the US-Iran agreement to end the war, were postponed, according to the Swiss foreign ministry.

The White House confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Switzerland for the talks had been cancelled.

The agreement, which was reached earlier this week, aims to end the fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin a 60-day period of negotiations on broader issues, including Tehran’s nuclear program.

It was also meant to halt fighting in Lebanon. However, clashes have since resumed between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters. The US said a renewed ceasefire went into effect on Friday afternoon.