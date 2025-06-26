Cabinet members, MNAs call on PM Shehbaz Sharif, assure him of full support in budget approval

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP/dna):Different federal cabinet members and Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for presenting a pro-people budget in the National Assembly.

In a meeting, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry along with MNA Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz and MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan called on the prime minister to congratulate him on presenting a pro-people budget and assured him of their full support for its approval.

Progress of the ongoing projects in Islamabad came under discussion during the meeting.

In a separate meeting, Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansub also congratulated the prime minister on presenting a budget that truly represented the aspirations of the people.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding national-level precautionary measures and other arrangements in view of the upcoming monsoon rains.

Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Special Assistant Talha Barki were also present in the meetings.