Cabinet decides for committee to investigate mishandling of Bahria Town money

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (DNA): Federal Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today, decided to constitute a

committee to investigate the mishandling of Bahria Town money that was

illegally transferred to and later confiscated in the United Kingdom but

was not returned to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Later briefing the media persons in Islamabad along with other cabinet

members, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that this amount of fifty

billion rupees had to be returned to the national exchequer but this did

not happen.

He said the PTI government rather securing a share in the amount

provided relief to Bahria Town. He said a land of 458 kanal was also

transferred by Bahria Town to Al-Qadir Trust, the trustee of which are

former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse. He said Farah Gogi has

also run away from the country as a land of two hundred kanal was also

transferred to her in Bani Gala by Bahria Town.

Rana Sanaullah said this is the true face of Imran Khan who directly

plundered the public money by getting his share in fifty billion rupees

and provided relief to Bahria Town.

====