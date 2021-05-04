Cabinet approves ordinance to give ECP authority to use EVMs
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet has approved two ordinances and gave the Election Commission of Pakistan authority to use electronic voting machines.
He was talking to media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants re-election in Karachi’s NA-249. The voter turnout was just 21 per cent, he said.
The winning candidate got only 5% votes, Chaudhry said.
There’s a common perception that the NA-249 by-election was rigged, the minister said.
Karachi least implementing Covid-19 SOPs
Fawad Chaudhry said that Sindh and Karachi are following least coronavirus SOPs.
Lack of implementation of SOPs in Karachi will hurt whole country, and Chaudhry said.
We want 100% implementation of SOPs, he said. Right now the RR rate of implementation is 68%.
