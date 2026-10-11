Emergency imposed in KP

Article 232 and Article 234 have been invoked. Terrorism and law and order have been made the basis for the imposition of the emergency. According to the Presidential announcement the federal govt will ask the governor to assume full or partial control of the administration of the province. The announcement further said that the chief minister, provincial ministers, advisors and advocate general will immediately cease to hold their offices.

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved governor rule and emergency in the KP province. The PTI was asked to abandoned long march however it did not therefore the govt decided to use last option. Meanwhile the President has singed the summary thereby imposing emergency in the KP PROVINCE. Governor rule will also be imposed in certain areas. Emergency shall be imposed in troubled areas. The federal govt will for a council that will run the affairs of the FATA areas. Faisal Karim Kundi the governor will assume charge of the administration of the KP province.

Article 232 and Article 234 have been invoked. Terrorism and law and order have been made the basis for the imposition of the emergency. According to the Presidential announcement the federal govt will ask the governor to assume full or partial control of the administration of the province. The announcement further said that the chief minister, provincial ministers, advisors and advocate general will immediately cease to hold their offices.

Earlier, The federal Cabinet has approved governor rule and emergency in the KP province. The PTI was asked to abandoned long march however it did not therefore the govt decided to use last option.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in an emergency federal cabinet meeting on Sunday, decided not to allow the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to derail the stabilising economy amid tensions between the two sides.

“I will not allow them (PTI) to destabilise the economy,” he said during the meeting.

At the outset of his address, PM Shehbaz spoke of the recent staff-level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “It is hoped that we will unlock the $1.2 billion tranche within this year,” he said, recalling a meeting with the IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month.

He commended the political and military leadership for “working together day and night” in bringing fiscal discipline to Pakistan.

The premier also recalled his visit to London last month, where he had met with senior executives from leading global financial institutions.

He also spoke of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in the international community, taking note of the appreciation Pakistan has received for mediation in the Middle East conflict.

“Pakistan continues to play its role with hard work and sincerity,” he said, particularly lauding the role of the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

PM Shehbaz condemned the recent Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, noting the long-standing fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

“Our only goal is that peace should be restored in the region,” he said.