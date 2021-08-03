CAA imposes new curbs for inbound flights

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday imposed new restrictions for inbound flights as the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the country and the government enforced curbs to stem the pandemic’s spread.

In the new travel advisory, the CAA said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

“All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan,” the travel advisory said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it said.

“Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue,” the travel advisory said.

“Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory added.