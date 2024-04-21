By-elections big message for PTI, says Atta Tarar

PTI voters have not come out today [during by-elections],” he claimed while, adding that his party was satisfied with the poll results and had always accepted the election outcomes.

DNA

Lahore: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the voter turnout of today’s by-elections was a “big message” for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“PTI voters have not come out today [during by-elections],” he claimed while, adding that his party was satisfied with the poll results and had always accepted the election outcomes.

Calling upon political parties to use relevant forums for addressing the election-related complaints, he was of the view that the Nawaz Sharif-led party used to raised objections to the election results “within the system” but the PTI founder Imran Khan always tried to “bulldoze” the existing mechanism.

Commenting on today’s electoral event, the PML-N stalwart said that voter turnout is usually low in by-polls and only loyal supporters head towards the polling stations for their parties.

He expressed satisfaction over the by-polls and said that results were pouring in from all polling stations, as well as Form 45 was being issued.