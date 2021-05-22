Businessmen stand united to support Palestinian cause: Anjum Nisar

ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 (DNA) – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, showed a strong sense of outrage on behalf of the entire business community of Pakistan over Israel’s use of indiscriminate and disproportionate force against the Palestinians, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

He appreciated the trade bodies and industrial associations for standing united to hold protest rallies in support of Palestinians across the country, calling upon the Muslim world to boycott Israel completely and get united for the cause of Palestine. He urged the business community of the whole Muslim world to stop trading Israeli products in their markets and boycott all the Israeli products.

He also strongly condemned those Gulf countries who have recently recognised Israel and urged them to take back their decision of recognising the Jewish state.

Mian Anjum Nisar, the former FPCCI president, stated that the Muslim Ummah, which has been struggling for seven decades for the liberation of Palestinians and Kashmiris, should unite and support the oppressed in this struggle. He also called for establishment of an international fund for the reconstruction of Gaza.

He added that Al-Aqsa Mosque is being bathed in blood, adding that more than 300 Palestinian children, sisters, mothers and youths have died in the 12-day siege of Gaza, but the international conscience is asleep. He also called for ensuring protection of Palestinian civilians, allow humanitarian access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory and initiate an emergency UN humanitarian assistance plan for the Palestinians.

The BMP Chairman underscored that peace in the region can only be achieved through the realization of a two-state solution and through the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said the unanimous resolution passed by National Assembly in support of Palestinian people represents the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

Mian Anjum Nisar said the whole country was on the same page for the cause of Palestinians. He said that people of Pakistan as well as the Muslim world would never leave their Palestinian brethren in those testing times. He said entire Pakistani nation stood by the Palestinian people in that hour of trial. He said the world community must play its role for the resolution of the lingering dispute. He said Pakistan had a clear stance regarding Palestine, adding the country’s political leadership as well as the business community were on the same page on the issue of Palestine.

He also flayed the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJ&K, including continued extra-judicial killings. He said that businessmen have deep concern at the continued incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders in crowded conditions despite the corona virus pandemic.

He urged the UN to use its mediation to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, including by calling on India to rescind its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and to allow the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN resolutions.=DNA

=============