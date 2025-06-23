Business leaders push for policy reforms at Gujrat store launch

GUJRAT, JUN 23 /DNA/ – President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, stated that the FPCCI is actively raising its voice to resolve all issues faced by the business community and is playing a role in policymaking in consultation with traders. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new branch of a renowned pharmacy and superstore in Gujrat.

He said that the business community is the backbone of the national economy. Institutions like this superstore chain, which have invested during difficult times, deserve appreciation. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Bakhtawari family who have transformed this venture into a national brand. On the recommendation of Ahsan Bakhtawari, the Federation will take up all issues related to customs and retailers with the FBR tomorrow, in a meeting with all stakeholders, to find a lasting solution.”

UBG Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer said that visionary businessmen like Zafar Bakhtawari and Ahsan Bakhtawari are the pride of UBG. “Their leadership, service, and patriotism are exemplary. The Gujrat branch of their organization is on par with the most modern stores. It is heartening to see that world-class facilities are being provided in our country. Zafar Bakhtawari was a close associate of my late father, and his services are unforgettable. We will continue to raise our voice for traders’ rights on every platform.”

Gujrat Chamber Group Leader Haji Nasir said that institutions like this, when they come to a city, do not just become part of the market but also help uplift the standard of living. “We are thankful to Ahsan Bakhtawari for choosing Gujrat for this project. We will extend full cooperation at the chamber level.”

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that S.M. Tanveer and Atif Ikram Sheikh should take notice of raids on retailers and arrange a meeting of the Islamabad Retailers Association with the Member Customs and Chairman FBR to find a permanent solution to this critical issue. “Several brands, including ours, have invested in the country despite tough economic conditions, and it is the state’s responsibility to protect them. Pakistan is everything to us, and we have full confidence in our armed forces to ensure peace and stability.”

He added that this Gujrat store will introduce a new standard with modern facilities, trained staff, and excellent service standards. “Customer trust is our real strength, and we will never disappoint them.”

The ceremony was attended by Waqar Bakhtawari, Abid Bakhtawari, Haris Bakhtawari, FPCCI Vice President Tariq Jadoon, Jawad Kazmi, Malik Nadeem, Khalid Chaudhry, Saifur Rehman, Rauf Mukhtar, Asad Aziz, Kareem Aziz Malik, Malik Suhail Hussain, Kashif Naeem Khokhar, and others.