Business community demands extension for President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh

“Atif Ikram Sheikh has truly represented traders during these challenging times,” say Sajjad Sarwar and Qurban Ali.

ISLAMABAD, FEB 23 /DNA/ – A high-level delegation, comprising former Vice Presidents of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and prominent business figures, met with President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh. The meeting involved detailed discussions on the country’s economic situation, the challenges facing the trading community, and specifically the future of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The delegation included former FPCCI Vice Presidents Sajjad Sarwar, Qurban Ali, and the President of the Gilgit Small Chamber, Arman Shah. During the meeting, the members paid rich tribute to Atif Ikram Sheikh for his courageous advocacy for the rights of the business community and his exemplary services. They noted that even in the most difficult economic circumstances, Atif Ikram Sheikh has served as a true representative for industrialists and traders alike.

To ensure the continuity of the ongoing reform agenda within FPCCI and in the broader interest of the business community, the delegation urged the Government of Pakistan to grant a two-year extension to Atif Ikram Sheikh’s tenure as President FPCCI, citing his extraordinary performance and immense popularity among traders.

During the discussion, Sajjad Sarwar, Qurban Ali, and Arman Shah briefed the President on the severe issues plaguing SMEs across the country. The delegation expressed deep concern over the negative impact of rising electricity and gas prices, as well as the heavy burden of taxes on small businesses. Representing the Gilgit Small Chamber, Qurban Ali and Arman Shah highlighted the specific logistical and administrative hurdles faced by traders in remote areas.

Responding to the delegation, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh thanked the members and assured them that he would continue his efforts to bring SME-related grievances to the highest levels of government. He emphasized that “the wheels of the national economy cannot turn swiftly until relief is provided to small-scale traders.”

He further added that the Federation is currently working in collaboration with all chambers to develop a comprehensive economic plan for the country.