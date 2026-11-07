Bushra Bibi moves IHC to seek eye treatment by doctors of her choice

RAWALPINDI, NOV 7: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s jailed founder Imran Khan, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking an immediate examination by an expert ophthalmologist at her own expense.

In a miscellaneous application filed in connection with her pending appeals in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case, the former first lady also sought permission to receive treatment from doctors of her choice at her own expense amid concerns over her deteriorating eyesight.

Bushra has requested the court to direct Adiala jail authorities to submit her complete medical record and a fresh, comprehensive medical report detailing her diagnosis and treatment.

The ex-first lady and the former prime minister are serving prison terms following their conviction by an accountability court in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

In January 2025, Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana sentenced Imran to 14 years in prison and his wife to seven years. The ex-PM was also fined Rs1 million, while Bushra Bibi was handed a fine of Rs500,000.

The miscellaneous application also seeks an immediate consultation with a specialist ophthalmologist, along with the jail medical officer, and arrangements for necessary treatment at a specialised medical facility outside the prison.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Bushra and Imran, has also submitted an affidavit before the IHC detailing his recent meeting with the incarcerated couple at Adiala Jail on November 2.

According to the affidavit, Bushra was wearing unusually dark glasses during the meeting. When she removed them at the request of Safdar and Imran, she appeared visibly distressed.

According to the counsel, Bushra can neither tolerate sunlight nor artificial light and was unable to open her eyes without wearing protective glasses. Imran also appeared concerned about her deteriorating eyesight, the affidavit stated.

Bushra further informed Safdar that doctors who examined her had diagnosed her with mature cataract and advised another eye operation around November 15, the plea read.

The application also stated that Bushra expressed dissatisfaction with the hygiene standards and medical treatment being provided at Adiala jail, requesting that her examination and treatment be conducted by doctors of her choice.

It further referred to a medical report submitted before the Supreme Court in August, which detailed her earlier eye complications and subsequent treatment, including surgery at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The IHC was requested to direct the Adiala jail superintendent to submit a fresh and comprehensive medical report, along with her complete medical record, including diagnosis and treatment details.

Bushra has also sought an immediate consultation with an expert ophthalmologist in the presence of the jail medical officer at her own expense, citing her rapidly deteriorating eyesight.