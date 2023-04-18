Bulls B win Federal Cup Basketball Crown
AFZAL JAVED
ISLAMABAD, April 18: Bulls B clinches the Federal Cup 3×3 Basketball Tournament title by defeating strong General team with 11-05 points here at F-6 Multipurpose court, Islamabad organised by Federal Basketball Association.
President Federal basketball Association (FBBA) Ijaz Butt was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while General Secretary FBBA Ouj E Zahoor, Former Basketball Coach Malik Riaz, Shahryar Khan and other dignities were also attending the closing ceremony.
In the decisive final Bulls B dominated throughout the match and never allowed their opponent to fight back for the tournament trophy. Zargham Khan scored 5 points and Irfan Hamid 3 points for winning, while Shumail Shukri scored 3 points for tem generals
Earlier in the semi-final round, Generals defeated Timber wolf (TW) B by 13-8 points and Bulls B defeated Raptors Reds by 13-6 point’s respectively.
37 teams participated in the event which continued for four days which was organized by the Federal Basketball Association under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).
