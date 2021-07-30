Bulgaria’s anti-elite ITN party will try to form government
Bulgaria‘s President Rumen Radev on Friday asked the new anti-establishment party, There Is Such a People (ITN), to form a government after it narrowly won a parliamentary election on July 11.
Led by talk show host Slavi Trifonov, the party’s nominee for prime minister, Plamen Nikolov, 44, will have seven days to garner support in a fragmented legislature, or return the mandate.
