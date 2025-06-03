Bulgaria-Pakistan diplomatic ties celebrated with cultural exhibition in Islamabad

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti / DNA

Islamabad, June 3: The Embassy of Bulgaria in Islamabad hosted a vibrant reception titled “The Ancient Treasures of Bulgaria” to mark the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet and Culture, as well as the 60th anniversary of Bulgaria-Pakistan diplomatic relations. The event brought together diplomats, officials, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts for an evening of celebration and cultural exchange.

Ambassador of Bulgaria, H.E. Irena Gancheva, welcomed the guests and highlighted the strong and friendly ties between Bulgaria and Pakistan, forged over six decades of cooperation and mutual respect. She emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in deepening people-to-people connections and enhancing bilateral relations.

The chief guest, Additional Foreign Secretary for Europe, Mohammad Ayub, congratulated Bulgaria on its national cultural day and appreciated the embassy’s efforts to promote cultural understanding. He noted the historical depth of both nations and expressed hope for continued collaboration in education, culture, and trade.

A key highlight of the evening was a special exhibition, “The Ancient Treasures of Bulgaria,” showcasing Bulgaria’s rich archaeological and cultural heritage. The exhibition was introduced by a visiting Bulgarian assistant professor, who offered insightful commentary on the artifacts and historical narratives. She noted the striking similarities between Bulgarian and Pakistani heritage — particularly in traditional crafts, folk music, and community values.

Guests were treated to a visually rich journey through Bulgaria’s ancient civilizations, including Thracian, Roman, and medieval influences. The exhibition fostered a sense of shared history and cultural kinship, drawing enthusiastic responses from attendees.

The evening concluded with a reception featuring traditional Bulgarian delicacies, further enhancing the cultural experience. The event not only celebrated a significant diplomatic milestone but also reinforced the role of cultural exchange in strengthening international bonds.