Bulgaria expresses interest in supporting Islamabad’s urban development initiatives

ISLAMABAD, JUL 8 /DNA/ – Irena Gancheva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, called on Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence at CDA Headquarters. The meeting held in a very cordial atmosphere in which matters of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on fostering institutional cooperation and strengthening bilateral engagement.

H.E. Ms. Irena Gancheva appreciated CDA’s significant initiatives and efforts under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence, in maintaining the capital’s development, beautification, and environmental sustainability.

Chairman CDA said that CDA is committed to make Islamabad more developed and beautiful. H.E. Ms. Irena Ganchevs, Ambassador of Bulgaria appreciated CDA’s tremendous efforts for development, beautification and planting of environment friendly trees.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Muhammad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the mutual relationship with the Republic of Bulgaria while the ambassador of Bulgaria also assured her full support in advancing the collaboration and conveyed Bulgaria’s willingness to work closely with CDA.