Buleda Operation Update: Three terrorists eliminated, five soldiers embrace shahadat

Rawalpindi, 13 JAN: /DNA/ – During an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Buleda, Kech District, terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, which was followed by an intense fire exchange.

Own troops immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell.

However, during the operation, five brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat. The Shuhada include; Sepoy Tipu Razzaq (age: 23 years, resident of District Sahiwal), Sepoy Sunny Shaukat (age: 24 years, resident of District Karachi), Sepoy Shafi Ullah (age: 23 years, resident of District Lasbela), Lance Naik Tariq Ali (age: 25 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan (age: 25 years, resident of District Mianwali).

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.