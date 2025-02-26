Building a Smart Islamabad

Naira Eshaal

Islamabad is often considered as the most organized or perhaps the most planned city of Pakistan but now it is experiencing an urban sprawl as it is one of the fastest growing cities in the country as regards its density. This brings many costs and challenges. A study conducted spanning a decade reveals that the mega cities in Pakistan are growing at a rate of half a kilometer per year in the circumference to even one kilometer in circumference per year. This rapidly increasing size of the cities have led to both opportunities and challenges for their denizens. The geographical areas of the bigger cities are much higher. Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan are growing at a very fast pace.

The need is to know why urban sprawl is taking place. One of the reasons is an accelerated population growth. Much can be learnt from regional practices. India, Bangladesh and China all have taken measures to manage the population growth. Addressing this challenge remains significant for the efficacy of urban planning and service delivery. It would be noted with concern that unless it is controlled, no service will be effective.

There are some economic questions which need attention. If we wish to address the challenges of urban sprawl then the first hinderance is the multiple jurisdictions which makes it difficult to coordinate or have a policy in urban sprawl. With the passage of time, orientation of our society has been more of the car or bike users. The walking culture is not generally encouraged. There must be a change in the thinking of the people which is very essential to deal with the challenge of urban sprawl.

A detailed cost-benefit analysis of urban expansion plans is essential. While underpasses and signal-free expressways improve traffic flow, their long-term impact on urban sprawl and green spaces should be considered. Investing in unswerving and efficient public transport could provide a maintainable alternative, reducing overcrowding and environmental damage.

There is much of an ecological imbalance which is very much visible in case of Islamabad. Poor air quality has added to the problem which is created by urban expansion and which demands immediate solutions for sustainable living. Our expansion has been horizontal instead of vertical. Scarcity of land led to increased prices of housing which eventually led to increased cost of living for the residents of Islamabad.

For ensuring a sustainable living, an integrated, and all-encompassing smart city living is possible and may conveniently be adapted for Islamabad. This can be achieved with the collective efforts of the authorities and the citizens. There is a need that the citizens are sensitized about the importance of this very vital subject. Community mobilization is essential. Those who are well off can join hands in different areas and contribute to making one or two roads in the areas where they live.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA) of 1997 could be further strengthened to comprehensively address the contemporary challenges like environment integrity, climate change, urban slums and rapid urban expansion. This is possible by creating strong policies for sustainable practices which may include using the renewable energy and modern waste management disposal methods. Likewise, partnerships may be encouraged between the government sector and the public and private partnership for funding and implementation of smart city projects.

Role of CDA is but extremely important. It plays a central role in implementing these policies. Sustainable Development Goals may prove to be a guide for the urban planning and city development. For meeting the future needs focus should be upon shifting towards smart housing and developing energy efficient buildings. Already we can see that the vertical housing is much in progress in Islamabad however, the concern of environmentalist should also be kept in mind that the sufficient green areas must be reserved to retain the ecological balance.

The goal of shifting towards smart economy is very important. This goal can be attained by promoting local businesses. Economic development is a very important factor. By engendering economic growth through smart city initiatives can increase job opportunities which can be attained by business hubs and establishing technology parks and innovations as incubation centres, business centres to attract businesses. Offering of the skills development programs by offering different educational courses and trainings on the skills which can meet the requirements of the emerging industries. Smart environment can be attained by implementing renewable energy sources and water conservation measures. Inclusive communities can ensure equal access to the urban facilities and services for all residents.

Public transport systems should be evolved in such a way so as to ensure reduced traffic congestion and pollution. Some steps which are needed to implement the master plan include smart transportation by efficient traffic management systems for overcoming traffic rush. Modernizing transport may also include introducing more of the electric buses. Creating cycling lanes can ensure non motorized transport.

Encouraging the use of solar panels in residential areas for promoting lesser dependence on fossil fuels means the use of more renewable energy and sustainable practices. The use of smart waste collection methods for waste disposal is also crucial. Effective policies are important for ensuring inclusivity and provision of equal opportunities for all the residents.

Rapid urbanization is associated with challenges like increased demand for clean drinking water and air pollution.

Integration of technology is yet another important aspect. Use of smart technology for resource management and service delivery will help a lot for dealing with the problem of urban sprawl. Offering online platforms for relegated segments of society and residents to access services, report issues and engage with local governance is significant for good urban solutions. Organizing of forums and workshops to gather input from residents on city development plans is important. Investment in infrastructure for supporting green spaces, public transport and renewable energy facilities is crucial. There is a need to identify the spaces within the city that can be utilized to the optimum. A balanced approach is required, focusing on developing new urban centers alongside managing the expansion of existing cities. We need to bring more of the towns at a level so that the people do not have to go for mass migration. If these measures are adopted and these strategies are implemented, it can be said that Islamabad may transition towards a model for integrated, democratic and inclusive smart city thereby promoting a sustainable future for its people.

The writer is doing Bachelors in Psychology from NUST and can be reached at [email protected]