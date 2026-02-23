Brunei High Commissioner hosts 42nd National Day reception

A special highlight of the evening was High Commissioner Kamal Ahmed’s warm welcome to members of the Rising Stars Hockey Club, where he is an active player himself. He personally greeted team members, management, and rising hockey stars, acknowledging their contributions to promoting sports diplomacy and friendly ties through hockey

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Pakistan, Kamal Ahmed, hosted a grand reception to mark the 42nd National Day of Brunei, coinciding with a special Iftar dinner during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, held at the Brunei High Commission, brought together diplomats, community leaders, and sports enthusiasts to celebrate the occasion with warmth and fraternity.

In his address, High Commissioner Kamal Ahmed emphasized the profound significance of Brunei’s National Day, which commemorates the nation’s independence and enduring spirit of unity under the theme of national aspiration.

He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Brunei and Pakistan, grounded in shared Islamic values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to peace and prosperity. The High Commissioner called for enhanced people-to-people contacts between the two nations, urging greater cultural, educational, and community exchanges to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He stressed that such interactions would foster better understanding and open new avenues for cooperation in trade, education, and beyond.

The gesture underscored his passion for the sport and its role in building bridges between communities. The reception saw enthusiastic participation from heads of missions of ASEAN countries, adding a regional dimension to the celebrations. Former Pakistani ambassadors to Brunei also attended, reflecting the long-standing goodwill and continuity in diplomatic relations.

The combined National Day reception and Iftar dinner featured traditional Bruneian hospitality alongside iftar delicacies, creating an atmosphere of joy, reflection, and solidarity.

Guests broke their fast together, symbolizing unity in faith and friendship. This event reaffirmed the vibrant Pakistan-Brunei partnership and highlights opportunities for deeper engagement in sports, culture, and diplomacy.

As Brunei celebrates its 42nd National Day, the gathering in Islamabad stands as a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two Muslim nations.