Brunei Darussalam celebrates 41st National Day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 24 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Pakistan hosted a grand celebration to mark the 41st National Day of Brunei Darussalam at a ceremony held in Islamabad. The event was graced by the presence of Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, alongside the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Pakistan Colonel (Rtd) Pengiran Hj Kamal Bashah Pengiran Hj Ahmad, dignitaries, diplomats, and esteemed guests.

The celebration commenced with the cutting of a ceremonial cake by the Federal Minister and the Ambassador, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties and mutual respect between Brunei Darussalam and Pakistan. The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage and achievements of Brunei Darussalam, showcasing its journey of progress and development over the past four decades.

Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada congratulated the Government and people of Brunei Darussalam on their National Day and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation. He praised Brunei’s remarkable achievements and its role in promoting regional and global peace.