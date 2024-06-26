Brunei assumes ACI chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, JUN 26 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Ms. Maria Agnes Cervantes officially handed over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) to the High Commissioner of Brunei to Pakistan, Col ® Kamal Ahmad during a ceremony held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel.

The ceremony, attended by all ASEAN Heads of Mission in Islamabad, marked a significant transition in leadership within the ASEAN Committee.

The outgoing Chair, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity accorded to her to lead the committee and extended congratulations and heartfelt wishes to the incoming Chair, Brunei, for a successful tenure. =DNA